Matt Corby replaces Ziggy Marley on WOMADelaide lineup

Matt Corby has joined the 2020 WOMADelaide lineup, replacing Ziggy Marley, who dropped out yesterday (March 5).

Marley announced he would no longer be appearing as Monday night’s headliner in a press statement.

“I would like to apologise to all the music fans in New Zealand and Australia. Unfortunately, I won’t be making it down there for the music festival,” he said. “I had some unforeseen family responsibilities that came up and I have to take care of it.”

Marley also promised to perform at WOMADelaide next year.

“I always love coming. I was really looking forward to this trip and we haven’t been there in a while so it was really sad that we’re not making it but alas, next year at the WOMAD festivals we will be there and so we will see you then.”

Corby joins a clutch of international and local acts at the festival, including Aldous Harding, Bill Callahan, Briggs, Kikagaku Moyo, Mavis Staples and Sleaford Mods. The three-day festival begins today (March 6) at Botanic Park in Adelaide. Find the full lineup on the official WOMADelaide website.

Corby co-produced the recent Great Gable single, ‘All My Friends’. Corby also released the single ‘Talk it Out’ with Tash Sultana last year. He continues to tour his last full-length album ‘Rainbow Valley’ from 2018, with US dates beginning in April.

Matt is thrilled to be heading to Adelaide to join the @WOMADelaide line-up for Monday 9th March. More info: https://t.co/YUhvm7lDn9. See you in the Gardens! pic.twitter.com/Q0qeKt0owI — Matt Corby (@MattCorby) March 6, 2020