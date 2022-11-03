Matt Corby returns with silky new single ‘Problems’

Matt Corby has shared his first new music in more than two years, ushering in a new era with the silky and groove-laden ‘Problems’.

In a press release, it’s noted that Corby had initially planned to make his musical comeback much sooner, but had his schedule thrown into disarray when, as a result of the unprecedented floods that devastated much of Queensland and northern NSW earlier this year, he and his family lost their home.

‘Problems’ was written within a week of the chaos having unfurled, with Corby using its lyrics to reflect on the situation from a unique perspective.

Advertisement

Expounding on that, he said in a statement: “[The song is] about how funny humans are creating our own problems and issues that we then have to solve, or creating problems so difficult we then can’t solve,” he says. “And how people talk so much shit and don’t do anything – how we’re setting ourselves up for failure. People want to point the finger but nobody wants to carry anything themselves.”

Have a listen to ‘Problems’ below:

Like the bulk of his catalogue, Corby minted ‘Problems’ in his own studio, Rainbow Valley, alongside co-producer Chris Collins (Gang Of Youths, Middle Kids, Skegss). It comes as the follow-up to the quadrant of standalone singles he dropped in 2020: the Tash Sultana-assisted ‘Talk It Out’, the Triple One and Kwame joint ‘So Easy’, ‘If I Never Say A Word’ and ‘Vitamin’.

It’s unclear if ‘Problems’ will appear on a larger body of work, though it’s noted in today’s (November 3) press release that Corby has more new music on the way in 2023. His last full-length effort, ‘Rainbow Valley’, arrived in November of 2018; it earned him three ARIA nominations – Best Male Artist, Best Soul/R&B Release and Producer Of The Year (for Dan Hume) – and won the 2019 J Award for Australian Album Of The Year.

Notwithstanding his lack of solo releases, Corby’s kept busy over the past couple of years. Last February, he launched his own Warner Music imprint, Rainbow Valley Records, which has since released music from Great Gable, BLESSED and Bud Rokesky.

Advertisement

He also worked closely with Budjerah on his self-titled EP and its follow-up, ‘Conversations’, as well as Genesis Owusu’s debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ – for which he played all instruments on ‘Black Dogs!’ – and Great Gable’s NME-approved ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’.