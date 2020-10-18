Matt Corby, Ruel, Jessica Mauboy and more added to Great Southern Nights lineup

New South Wales festival Great Southern Nights has added a handful of new faces to its lineup, including Matt Corby, Ruel, Donny Benét, Jessica Mauboy, The Screaming Jets, The Buoys, Nina Las Vegas, Tim Freedman, Hoodoo Gurus and Emily Wurramara.

The festival confirmed the artists’ inclusion on the lineup in a video released yesterday (October 17).

Great Southern Nights is a NSW Government initiative, delivered by Visit NSW in partnership with ARIA

The newly-announced acts will join Jimmy Barnes, Tones and I, Lime Cordiale on the lineup of the multi-venue festival.

The initiative, unveiled in July, aims to revitalise the state’s emaciated live music sector by staging 1,000 gigs throughout November. The shows will take place at various COVID-safe venues across Sydney and regional NSW.

Great Southern Nights is organised in partnership with Destination NSW and ARIA. In a statement released earlier this year, ARIA chief executive Dan Rosen said the initiative hopes to take “Aussie music to almost every corner of NSW”.

“We are excited to get this COVID-safe show on the road in consultation with NSW Health,” NSW Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said of the festival in September.

“The calibre of artists who have put their hand up to be part of the inaugural Great Southern Nights event is fantastic, and we’re stoked that many artists have asked to play in regional NSW.”