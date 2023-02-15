Matt Corby shares heady new single ‘Big Smoke’, announces ‘Everything’s Fine’ tour dates

Matt Corby has shared a heady new single titled ‘Big Smoke’ – the latest preview of his upcoming third album, ‘Everything’s Fine’ – alongside the news of a national tour to support the record.

Warm strings and bright synths add a wealth of character to ‘Big Smoke’, which is described in a press release as a rumination on “the self-sabotaging nature of the crutches leant on for support in the face of trying times”.

In a statement, Corby himself explained that the song “touches on the duality on living with your vices but being conscious of the fact they are probably not good for you”.



‘Big Smoke’ is the third single to come from ‘Everything’s Fine’, following the release of ‘Problems’ last November and ‘Reelin’’ in January. In a new statement about the record – which is due out on March 24 via Island – Corby said it sees him “rebuilding a lot of my foundational stuff”.

He expounded: “COVID changed me a lot, slowed me down. I feel like I’ve become aware of a lot of the stuff I need to work on, and I’m happy to start – and I have been. All of that chaos helped me not be neurotic with this album process and get to the point where I accepted things. Like, I couldn’t sit and stew over how something sounded and potentially make it worse if I was needed elsewhere.”

Corby will tour in support of the record in May, hitting large theatres in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide alongside Great Gable and Bud Rokesky. You can see a full list of the dates below, with tickets for the shows on sale at 9am local time next Tuesday (February 21). A pre-sale will start at the same time this Friday (February 17) – find tickets and pre-sale info for the Brisbane show here, and for all the others here.

Matt Corby’s ‘Everything’s Fine’ tour dates are:

MAY

Monday 22 – Woiworung/Melbourne, The Forum

Friday 26 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Tuesday 30 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

JUNE

Saturday 3 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall