Matt Gudinski, Michael Gudinski’s son, appointed as new Mushroom Group CEO

Matt Gudinski, son of Michael Gudinski, has been named as Mushroom Group’s new CEO.

The music group revealed today (April 9) that Matt will be taking the reigns of the business following the death of Michael, Mushroom Group’s founder.

Matt has held an executive director role at the company since 2013, when he was named as Michael’s successor. He’d already been actively working in the family business for ten years prior to his appointment, starting as a 17-year-old and assisting with all aspects of the company, including touring and label growth, artist management, music publishing and more.

His father Michael founded Mushroom Group in 1972, and the wildly successful music company now encompasses tours, events, labels, artist services, publishing, management, venues and merchandising, among other services.

Speaking of his appointment as CEO in a press statement, Matt said “This isn’t a role that I expected to assume yet, but I am determined to honour the great legacy my father left.”

“Mushroom Group is in its strongest position ever and as we fast approach our 50th year I know that our incredibly talented Mushroom family will help me deliver the vision Dad and I had for the next 50 years of our business.”

Michael Gudinski passed away on March 2, at the age of 68. His death was met with an outpouring of tributes from musicians across the world, including Bruce Springsteen, Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue, Molly Meldrum and more.

A state memorial was held for the music mogul on March 24 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, which was also live-streamed on YouTube.

Sheeran and Minogue were able to fly in to perform at the service, with recorded tributes from Elton John, Taylor Swift, Gordi, Vance Joy, Amy Shark and many more also played throughout the memorial.