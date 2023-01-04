Matt Mason of DMA’S reunites with The Wiggles at Falls Festival after attending one of their first concerts as a child

DMA’S guitarist Matt Mason got to reunite with The Wiggles during Falls Festival, after seeing one of the band’s first-ever shows as a child more than three decades ago.

The children’s entertainers shared a photo of the occasion on social media on Monday (January 2) alongside a photo of a young Mason with The Wiggles’ Anthony Field and Murray Cook in 1991.

“How cool is this?! One of the very first Wiggles shows in 1991 was held at a Sydney preschool, back when Murray and Anthony were early childhood educators,” the band wrote in an accompanying caption. “In attendance that day was a very young Mason from [DMA’S]. Fast forward 32 years and everyone reunites after sharing the stage at [Falls Festival].”

Advertisement

Both The Wiggles – in their OG format including Field, Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page – and DMA’S performed as part of the first two legs of Falls Festival 2022/2023, which took place in Melbourne from December 29 to 31, and Byron Bay from December 31 to January 2. The festival will wrap up its current run with its Fremantle edition, which will be held this weekend on January 7 and 8.

Elsewhere on the Falls line-up are the likes of headliners Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, Chvrches and Jamie xx, plus a local contingent that includes Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, G Flip, Amyl and the Sniffers, Genesis Owusu and Young Franco. Tickets for the Fremantle leg are available here.

In other DMA’S news, the band announced their fourth studio album ‘How Many Dreams?’ in October of last year. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘The Glow’ will arrive on March 31 and has been previewed with three singles thus far: ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’, ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’ and ‘Olympia’.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news