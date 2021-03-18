Matt “Money” Miller, founding member of Titus Andronicus, has died

Matt “Money” Miller, best known as the founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, has died. He was 34 years old.

Titus Andronicus frontman and Miller’s cousin Patrick Stickles shared the news on social media, writing that Miller’s death was “sudden and untimely”. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

He also shared that Miller was “the dearest friend (he) ever had”.

“You may recognize him as the bartender from the STACKS sitcom — he was also the hypeman on ‘Real Talk’ and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks,” Stickles wrote.

“It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

You may recognize him as the bartender from the "STACKS" sitcom — he was also the hypeman on "Real Talk" and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks pic.twitter.com/wUkcITaw1L — Titus Andronicus (@TitusAndronicus) March 17, 2021

It's hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life's greatest blessings "Until the day we meet again / in my heart is where I'll keep you, friend" RIP Matt Miller (1987-2021) pic.twitter.com/OuibPxEezo — Titus Andronicus (@TitusAndronicus) March 17, 2021

Miller was only a member of the band from 2005 to 2006, however he contributed to several of their studio albums, including 2010’s ‘The Monitor’, 2015’s ‘The Most Lamentable Tragedy’ and 2018’s ‘Home Alone on Halloween EP’.

In addition, Miller as a child appears on the cover art for Titus Andronicus’ fifth album, 2018’s ‘A Productive Cough’. On the artwork, Miller stands next to Stickles, also a child at the time, on a rock.

Following Miller’s departure from the band, there was a rotation of other keyboardists, including Dave Robbins, Adam Reich, Martin Courtney, Elio DeLuca and Alexander Molini.