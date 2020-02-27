Matty Healy addresses The 1975’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form delay – ‘I’m never gonna put out a record I’m not happy with’

Matty Healy has addressed the delay to The 1975‘s much-anticipated next album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

The record was initially set to be released last Friday (February 21), but in January Healy revealed that their fourth album would be pushed back to April 24.

Now, a Reddit account verified as Healy’s has given an update on the new album’s progress in a response to a user in the band’s r/The1975 SubReddit.

Replying to a now-deleted post that seems to have criticised him for the delay, Healy said: “I never said it was shit lol it’s fucking amazing. Listen you want me to be honest I’m never gonna put out a record I’m not happy with – even if you’d ‘like’ it to come out earlier. People love dates, fans, labels etc but I’ve always said it was gonna come out when it’s finished.

“And I’ve just finished it. So it will come out as soon as it’s physically made. And I put out a single less than a year after Brief inquiry. And continued to release music essentially every month up until now. So as much as I get your frustration Cos you want it I also don’t care Cos it’s so good and that’s just life.”

It follows a gig in Liverpool earlier this week, Healy revealed that once again, the album is going to be two weeks later still.

“I’ll be honest with you lot, Liverpool, I’ll tell you a secret, it’s gonna be a couple of weeks late, because I keep writing stuff” he said onstage.

“I know everyone’s like ‘oh fuck off with the whole ‘this album’, who cares by the point it comes out. I’m just saying, we’ve got to make the vinyl, and to be honest the record was gonna be finished when it was finished because I’m not gonna put out a shit record, do you know what i mean?

“It was gonna be finished when it was finished. It is now, it just took a minute because we’re doing a bunch of shows. But I tell you what, it’s a blooming good album.”

Earlier today, meanwhile, it was revealed that ‘If you’re too shy (Let me Know)’ will be The 1975’s next single.

The song, which NME recently described as “a horn driven uptempo bop” received its live debut in Nottingham on February 15 on the opening night of their UK tour.