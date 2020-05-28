Matty Healy on what to expect from Drive Like I Do and the next 1975 album

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has revealed that fans should expect another album from the band sooner rather than later, as well as sharing sharing details on what to expect from their Drive Like I Do project.

Despite only releasing their fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ last week, frontman Healy has told NME that the band feel like the ever-changing nature of the world is driving up to turn around more new material to keep up to date.

“We didn’t feel like we needed another 1975 statement after ‘Notes…’, because it felt like that was the statement for the world that we lived in at that time – and then the world changed so immediately it was like, well, that’s great, but that’s like about 8BC,” Healy told NME.

Advertisement

“This is year zero AC now, it’s a different world. And it already feels different. It already feels like ‘NOACF’ is something from the past. Yeah, so that’s what we do. We kind of express ourselves through words. So it’ll just happen.”

Having previously hinted that he’ll make a record of his own while drummer George Daniel does the same, Healy said that two albums from the songwriters “will possibly still happen as well”, adding “it would be a solo album from each of us.”

Healy also told NME about progress on the band’s Drive Like I Do project. The 1975 went by the name Drive Like I Do before adopting their current moniker.

In 2017, Healy confirmed that a debut album from his former project would arrive “in the coming few years”, adding that that Drive Like I Do and The 1975 are “separate entities”.

Speaking to NME about what’s to come, Healy revealed: “I’m getting the old stuff remastered and I’m basically going to put out the first album, the album that never was released. And then we’ll follow that up with a new album. There’s so much Drive Like I Do stuff that was great that there’s not even demos of, so I’m going to record those songs and put them out with the two records that do kind of technically exist in the world.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Drive Like I Do is us and everyone knows that it’s us, but it does almost like feel like a different band.”

As for the long-term future of the band, Healy said there is little chance of The 1975 ever ending.

“I think I’d love it if we never broke up,” he added. “I can’t imagine how The 1975 would break up. I think everyone says that, but we’re so interlaced in each other’s lives that, you know, we don’t particularly have independent lives or relationships that aren’t interwoven with our band.”

In this week’s NME Big Read, Healy also discusses being sampled by Slowthai on his new track ‘Enemy’ (as well as the controversy surrounding the rapper’s behaviour at the NME Awards 2020) and writing a song with his father, actor Tim Healy, on new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘.

Today also saw The 1975 share the powerful new video for their collaboration with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.