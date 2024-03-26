Maxïmo Park share uplifting single ‘Favourite Songs’ and announce 2024 UK and European tour

Maxïmo Park have shared a new single titled ‘Favourite Songs’ and announced details of an upcoming UK and European tour. Check out the track and find ticket details below.

The newly-shared single marks the first new material from the band in over 18 months, and comes as somewhat of a salute to the impact that pop music can have on its listeners – celebrating how it can provide solace in times of need, and a place to retreat into with like minds.

“My best years are behind me/ but I’ll be damned if I’m giving up/ your intervention was timely/ I was acceptable, at a push/ am I able to sit at the big boy’s table?” frontman Paul Smith questions at the start of the uplifting track, while a poppy guitar riff and shimmering synths sit behind.

It also comes alongside a black-and-white music video, which shows the singer singing directly to the camera, as well as swirling visuals of the city around him.

“Our aim was to create a peppy yet powerful ode to the consolation of music and companionship in the face of other people’s preconceptions,” Smith explained of the inspiration behind the song. Check it out above.

Alongside news of the new single, Maxïmo Park have also shared details of a new tour – set to run across the UK and Europe later this year.

The shows kick off with an opening night in Dublin on October 8, followed by a follow-up slot at the Limelight 2 venue in Belfast the following night (9).

From there, UK shows include slots in Norwich, Edinburgh, Leeds, Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham, Sheffield and Newcastle, as well as a headline show at the Islington Assembly Hall in London on October 18.

After the UK leg of the tour wraps up, the band will head over to Amsterdam on November 4 to launch their remaining European dates. Taking part through the first half of the month, the dates comprise nine shows – including gigs in Paris, Cologne, Copenhagen, Verlin, Munich and more.

General sale begins at 10am GMT on Thursday (March 28) and tickets can be found here. Additionally, a fan pre-sale is also available from tomorrow (March 27) at the same time.

In other Maxïmo Park news, it was confirmed earlier this year that the band would be joining The Kooks for their huge summer 2024 show at Brighton Beach, also featuring performances from Sea Girls and Kate Nash.