Maxo Kream breaks up fan fight during Sydney show

Maxo Kream stepped in to break up a fight between fans at a show over the weekend, telling security staff “that’s how you handle this shit.”

The Houston rapper was performing in Sydney as part of his ‘Big Persona’ tour when a fight broke out between two audience members. Kream stopped his set and pulled the two men on stage to talk it over, saying, “we all family in this bitch”. The guys then hug it out before Kream sends them back into the crowd to continue his show.

Watch the exchange in fan-shot footage below:

Kream’s Big Persona tour was named for his collaborative single with Tyler, The Creator, which the duo released in 2021. It appeared on Kream’s latest album ‘Weight Of The World’, alongside other collaborations ‘What I Look Like’ with Freddie Gibbs, ‘Streets Alone’ with A$AP Rocky, ‘Believe’ with Don Toliver and more.

The rapper’s tour was meant to include an appearance at Byron Bay’s Splendour In The Grass festival on Friday (July 22), but it was axed due to heavy rainfall. Event organisers cancelled all performances on the main stages that day, saying “our event team is working hard to provide the best experience possible under the current circumstances.”

A number of artists scheduled for the cancelled day took to venues around Byron Bay to perform make-up shows, including Wet Leg and The Lazy Eyes, Yungblud and Renforshort, Baker Boy and Confidence Man and more.