MAY-A adds new dates and supports for national EP tour

Sydney pop singer MAY-A has expanded her upcoming national tour in support of her debut EP, ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’.

The tour – first announced in November – originally consisted of three shows, taking place at Melbourne’s Night Cat, Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory in May. With all three shows having since sold out, however, MAY-A has now added second shows in each city. Each new date will take place the night before the respective sold-out dates.

In addition, MAY-A has announced the support acts for each show. Nick Ward will open for the Melbourne and Sydney shows, while DVNA will play both nights in Brisbane.

The announcement of new dates comes following the singer’s highest profile release to date: a collaboration with Flume titled ‘Say Nothing’, which serves as the lead single from Flume’s third studio album ‘Palaces’. The single dropped last week, marking the first time the producer and singer have worked together.

MAY-A released the ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ EP in August 2021. Several singles were lifted from it, including ‘Apricots’, ‘Swing of Things’ and ‘Time I Love to Waste’. The latter was voted into triple j’s supplementary Hottest 200 list prior to the Hottest 100 of 2021, ranking at number 101.

Since the EP’s release, the singer has worked with Budjerah on the song ‘Talk’ and with DMA’S on the reworked track ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’.

MAY-A’s ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 5 and Friday 6 – Melbourne, Night Cat (with Nick Ward)

Thursday 12 and Friday 13 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge (with DVNA)

Thursday 19 Friday 20 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (with Nick Ward)