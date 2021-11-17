MAY-A announces ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ east coast tour

Indie-pop artist MAY-A has announced a handful of east coast tour dates in celebration of her debut EP ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’.

The tour will see the singer – real name Maya Cumming – head to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney over May next year. The three dates follow an extensive US tour between January and February.

Tickets for MAY-A’s Australian tour are on sale now through the singer’s website.

MAY-A released ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ back in August. Speaking to NME, the singer explained how her songwriting was inspired by a year-long romance she had.

“[It] started about her, then I realised that it was more about me,” she said.

“So it’s super awkward, but super funny. I wrote half the EP about being in love with her, then other songs like ‘Swing Of Things’ is about being in social situations without her – not having that crutch.”

More recently, MAY-A teamed up with fellow emerging artist Budjerah for the single ‘Talk’. She is also due to perform at New Year’s Day festival Field Day in Sydney.

MAY-A’s 2022 ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ tour dates:

MAY

Friday 6 – Melbourne, Night Cat

Friday 13 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 20 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory