MAY-A is at one with the flora on intimate ‘Daffodils’ video

Sydney pop singer-songwriter MAY-A has shared the visual accompaniment to her latest single, ‘Daffodils’.

The video, released today (August 26), is the sixth to be made in support of MAY-A’s debut EP, entitled ‘DON’T KISS UR FRIENDS’. Previous videos include two clips for ‘Swing of Things’ – one for the original and another for the Powfu remix – as well as for singles ‘Apricots’, ‘Time I Love to Waste’ and ‘Central Station’.

The ‘Daffodils’ clip was directed by Murli Dihr, who worked with MAY-A on her ‘Swing of Things’ videos. He also worked on the visualiser for ‘Time I Love to Waste’ and the lyric video for ‘Central Station’. The video sees MAY-A singing the song while sitting on the floor in a multicoloured room, accentuated by different lighting and surrounded by the titular flowers.

Watch the video for ‘Daffodils’ below:

The video has been shared, coincidentally, a day ahead of Daffodil Day in Australia. The annual day, held by the Australian Cancer Council, is described as their “most iconic and much-loved fundraising campaign.” People are encouraged to donate on the day in support of Australians living with cancer.

MAY-A recently completed a national tour in support of The Veronicas, although all of her upcoming live shows are currently on hold in the wake of New South Wales’ ongoing lockdown period.