MAY-A shares a reworked version of her Flume collaboration ‘Say Nothing’

MAY-A — aka Maya Cummings — has shared a reworked version of her Flume collaboration ‘Say Nothing’, which the pair released in February.

‘Say Nothing (MAY-A’s Version)’ is a total tone shift from the duo’s original, stripping out the song’s driving beat and Flume’s electronic elements. Instead, MAY-A opts for hauntingly hazy vocals, acoustic guitar and spacious, lo-fi production, letting the vulnerability of the song’s lyrics shine through.

Listen to MAY-A’s version below:

“This song is about feelings of post-relationship clarity,” Flume said when sharing the original version of ‘Say Nothing’ earlier this year.

“We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with MAY-A that the song really came to life.”

The single arrived as the first taste of Flume’s new album ‘Palaces’, which he dropped last month. In addition, the producer previewed the record with singles ‘Sirens’ featuring Caroline Polachek, ‘Escape’ with KUČKA and QUIET BISON, ‘Hollow’ featuring Emma Louise, and the album’s title track featuring Damon Albarn, which they debuted at Coachella.

NME awarded the LP four stars, saying, “On this third album, the musician couples his floor-shaking, hit-making style with quieter moments of introspection, reaching new heights in the process.”

“This change in pace makes for a welcome modification to the Flume sound, which is elevated by his rich, newfound sonics,” wrote NME‘s Hannah Mylrea. “Yes, [Flume] can still soundtrack your night out, but on ‘Palaces’ he’ll also gently bring you back down to Earth when morning comes.”

MAY-A released her debut EP ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ last year, featuring cuts ‘Swing Of Things’, ‘Daffodils’, ‘Apricots’ and ‘Time I Love To Waste’, which came in at #101 in triple j’s 2021 Hottest 200.

She’ll be joining Flume on his forthcoming Australian tour, performing alongside the producer in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Tickets can be purchased here.