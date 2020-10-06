MAY-A unveils her new single, ‘Apricots’

Byron-raised, Sydney-based artist MAY-A has returned today (October 7) with her latest single, ‘Apricots’.

With delicate guitar plucks erupting into a punchy chorus, ‘Apricots’ is MAY-A’s second drop of the year, following the release of ‘Green’ in May.

Listen to ‘Apricots’ below:

“‘Apricots’ is ultimately a story about a friendship between two girls but not in the traditional sense, it is an inner dialogue between my head and my heart,” MAY-A said of the track in a press statement.

“This song is super important to me because I wrote it around the time that I was coming to terms with my sexuality and realising I had feelings for a girl for the first time. I originally started writing it about a relationship, but as it evolved it became more about my current self talking to my past self.”

Going into detail about some of the song’s lyrics, MAY-A also explains: “(It’s) basically me talking about my past and when I had a boyfriend.

“We didn’t really work well together at all, but I kept turning a blind eye to it because I thought that we looked good together when we really had nothing in common and were just super awkward all of the time.”

“If I had known I liked girls I would never have gone there in the first place,” she continued.

“The song is ultimately a letter to my younger self, helping her come to terms with the fact that she is looking for something ‘she doesn’t even know she wants’ and letting her know that that’s ok.”

‘Apricots’ is only her fourth single to date, after she made her debut with ‘Fool’s Paradise’ last year.