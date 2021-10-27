Mayday Parade to play self-titled album in full on 2022 Australian tour

Florida pop-rockers Mayday Parade have detailed a six-show run of Australian tour dates for April of 2022, celebrating the belated tenth anniversary of their self-titled album.

The band will kick off in Fremantle on Wednesday April 20, with shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide to follow shortly thereafter. The tour will wrap up with two shows at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom, with Mayday Parade performing an 18+ gig on the night of Friday April 29, and an all-ages matinee the next day.

Supporting them for all six dates will be Illinois pop-punk outfit Real Friends – who recently dropped their fourth studio album, ‘Torn In Two’ – as well as Perth-based up-and-comers Those Who Dream.

Tickets go on sale via Destroy All Lines next Tuesday (November 2) at 9am local time, with a mailing list pre-sale kicking off at 9am this Friday (October 29).

Mayday Parade released their self-titled album – which they’ll perform in full on next year’s run – in October of 2001. Their third full-length offering, it went on to become one of the band’s most successful releases, reaching the top five on the Billboard Indie, Rock and Alternative charts.

The band are set to drop their seventh album, ‘What It Means To Fall Apart’, on November 19 via BMG. They’ve shared three singles from it thus far: ‘Kids Of Summer’, ‘Bad At Love’ and ‘One For The Rocks And One For The Scary’.

In a press release, vocalist Derek Sanders said: “Even after all this time and plenty of other ways it could have gone or plenty of other things that we could be doing with our lives, we’re lucky to be able to do this.”

Mayday Parade’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Wednesday 20 – Fremantle, Metropolis

Friday 22 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 23 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Monday 25 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 29 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom (18+)

Saturday 30 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom (AA)

