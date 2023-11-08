Mayor of Bunbury apologises for blasting The Wiggles’ song ‘Hot Potato’ to deter rough sleepers

A council in Western Australia has apologised to The Wiggles for using their song ‘Hot Potato’ to deter homeless people from sleeping rough in a city landmark.

Last week it was reported that the state’s largest regional council in the City of Bunbury had been blasting the song on loop near the Graham Bricknell Music Shell, where a regular makeshift shelter had been established. In response, The Wiggles had issued a statement saying their music was created to spread “joy and happiness” and that they were “deeply disappointed to hear that it is being used any other way”.

According to the ABC, at a council meeting on Tuesday (November 7) night, Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel acknowledged the recent “negative publicity”.

“On behalf of the city, I do apologise to anyone who may have experienced distress over this period,” he said.

Chief executive Mal Osborne added that he had sent The Wiggles a written apology. He added: “I was a bit brazen… giving them some more background information, but also asking them to help… and [saying] come to Bunbury, and maybe help activate that space, and provide a better outcome for our community.”

Osborne also said that the music’s original intent was “good at the time”, in an attempt to dissuade antisocial behaviour rather than antagonise the homeless. However, after public outcry, the council has since switched off the music, with Osborne adding that, in the future, music would only be played during events.

“Upon reflection we realise we got it wrong, and it’s probably something we should not have initiated in the first place,” he said.

The Western Australian Homelessness Minister John Carey said he was “deeply disappointed” with the city’s approach, saying: “I think it’s pretty clear that music won’t be the method [of choice].”