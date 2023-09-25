MC Hammer hits back at “one-hit wonder” claims

MC Hammer has hit back at claims that he is a “one-hit wonder”.

Last Friday (September 22) an X (fka Twitter) user told the rapper to stay in his lane after he shared a video from the Academy Of Social Sciences in Australia, as Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“He’s a ‘has been’ who knows fuck all about what is going on in Australia,” the person wrote in a now-deleted post. “He should stick to holding his own government accountable, like the cocaine owner in the White House.”

In response, MC Hammer – real name Stanley Kirk Burrell – said: “Ouuuch! Might I remind you that a ‘has been’ is bigger than a ‘Never Was’ 😂.”

Someone else then chimed in, calling the 61-year-old hip-hop artist a “one-hit wonder” – seemingly referring to his 1990 hit single ‘U Can’t Touch This’. “You have no idea about what you’re wading into,” they added.

The rapper fired back: “I got at least 19 charted hits … which one made you wonder 🤔.”

Stick to being a one hit wonder. You have no idea about what you’re wading into. — Rasputin Quince (@QuinceRasputin) September 22, 2023

I got at least 19 charted hits … which one made you wonder 🤔 https://t.co/vxmSwgbCJD — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 22, 2023

Later, Chuck D jumped in to defend Hammer. “More importantly I saw 15,000 -20,000 arena people… get exhausted and worn out watching you @mchammer while singing those hits,” he wrote. “Yes NEWGENS it did happen years on end. No myth no hype.”

Hammer replied: “Always appreciate you and our journey @MrChuckD. 🤜🏾👑🤛🏾.” Check out the posts below.

More importantly i saw 15,000 -20,000 arena people…get exhausted and worn out watching you @mchammer while singing those hits. Yes NEWGENS it did happen years on end. No myth no hype https://t.co/5ewSnO0eSr — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 23, 2023

Always appreciate you and our journey @MrChuckD . 🤜🏾👑🤛🏾 https://t.co/c2y35SLcC7 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 24, 2023

‘U Can’t Touch This’, which samples Rick James’ 1981 single ‘Super Freak’, won Grammys for Best R&B Song and Best Rap Solo Performance. Additionally, the 33rd Grammy Awards saw the track become the first rap song to be nominated in the Record Of The Year category.

Hammer’s other popular songs include ‘2 Legit 2 Quit’ and “Pumps And A Bump’. He has released 11 full-length albums over the course of his career, with the latest being 2009’s ‘DanceJamtheMusic’.

Back in 2020, the California-born artist poked fun at ‘U Can’t Touch This’ in a Cheetos advert that aired during the Super Bowl.