Mclusky announce ‘Mclusky Do Dallas’ 20th anniversary Australian tour

The reunited Mclusky have announced they’ll tour Australia early next year in support of the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Mclusky Do Dallas’.

The band’s touring line-up includes both founding member and frontman Andy “Falco” Falkous and drummer Jack Egglestone. It also features Damien Sayell of The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, who replaces the band’s former bassist John Chapple.

The band’s Australian tour will take place in January of 2023, with stops in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Tickets are on sale now.

Their second album, Falco and co. released ‘Mclusky Do Dallas’ in 2002. The critically-acclaimed, Steve Albini-produced record featured some of the band’s best-known songs, like ‘Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues’, ‘To Hell With Good Intentions’ and ‘Alan Is a Cowboy Killer’.

In a review upon its release, NME called the record “surprisingly inventive” – noting its “gibbering guitars, unhinged lyrics and the kind of unwholesome attitude that could do with a ladle of sheep dip”.

Following the album’s release, Egglestone would join the band (replacing founding member Matt Harding) and Mclusky would go on to release third and final album, ‘The Difference Between Me and You Is That I’m Not on Fire’ in 2004. They disbanded the following year, with Falkous and Egglestone forming Future of the Left.

Mclusky reformed for a handful of shows in late 2014 and early 2015, with a fuller UK run in 2019. They last toured Australia in 2020.

Mclusky’s 20th anniversary ‘Mclusky Do Dallas’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Tuesday 3 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 6 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 7 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Sunday 8 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Tuesday 10 – Perth, Milk Bar