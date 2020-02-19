Meadow adds Donny Benét, Mr. Teenage and more to 2020 lineup

Bambra music festival Meadow has made additions to its 2020 lineup, with Donny Benet and Mr. Teenage added to the bill.

Other acts added to the lineup include Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Pookie, Snowy Band and The Attics. Additionally, Dr. Condiments, DJ Joey Lightbulb, and Annaliese Redlich will be programming the spaces in between each main set.

Meadow have also announced the winner of their local band competition – Matt Bourke & The Delusional Drunks from Airey’s Inlet in south-west Victoria will open the festival at 5pm on Friday 27 March.

These acts join the previously announced lineup including headliners Angie McMahon and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. Also featured on the bill are local acts Youth Group, Surprise Chef, Dyson Stringer Cloher, Emily Wurramara, Cool Sounds and Loure.

International acts like New York artist Frankie Cosmos and Philadelphia rock outfit Sheer Mag are also set to perform. Check out the full lineup below.

The festival, which calls rural Victoria home, has previously announced plans to donate 20 per cent of all ticket sales to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria in a bid to help with the bushfire relief effort.

Currently in its seventh year, Meadow will take place between March 27 and 29 in Bambra, Victoria. Final release tickets are on sale now and available from meadowmf.com.