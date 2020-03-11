Meadow Festival makes lineup changes as Frankie Cosmos pull out

Meadow Festival have announced today (March 12) a change to the March lineup after four-piece Frankie Cosmos announced the cancellation of their 2020 Australian tour.

The New York outfit was due to begin a five-show Australian and New Zealand tour in support of their fourth studio album, ‘Close It Quietly’, later this month, which included an appearance at the rural Victoria Meadow Festival.

In an official statement issued by the band, Frankie Cosmos said, “In light of current global events, we’ve decided to postpone our upcoming shows there for a future time.

“To say that we’re bummed is an enormous understatement. We’re gonna try out best to come back as soon as possible!”

Meadow Festival is now welcoming pop singer Olympia and Melbourne expat Vanessa Worm to the event, taking place in just a few weeks from Friday March 29. Check out the updated lineup below.

They’ll be joining headliners Angie McMahon and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, as well as musicians from Meadow Festival’s recent lineup announcement when they added Donny Benét, Mr. Teenage, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys and many others to the bill.

Despite Frankie Cosmos’ withdrawal, Meadow Festival organisers were quick to confirm the event will go ahead as planned despite the current COVID-19 threat in Australia that has affected many other concerts and festivals that were set to welcome international artists.

“We want to assure you that we are currently implementing the recommended extra safety measures and additional facilities in order to consider the general health and safety of patrons, artists and staff at the event,” organisers said in a statement.

“Meadow will be supplying additional hand sanitisation facilities at our toilets and throughout the festival site among other measures. Thank you for your continued support. We can’t wait to see you in Bambra in just over two week’s time.”

Tickets for the festival are available here.

Meadow Festival takes place in Bambra, Victoria, from Friday March 27 to Sunday March 29.

Meadow Festival 2020 lineup (in alphabetical order):

Angie McMahon

The Attics

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Close Counters

Colette

Cool Sounds

Darcy Justice

Donny Benet

Dyson Stringer Cloher

Egoism

Elizabeth

Elle Shimada Collective

Emily Wurramara

First Beige

Loure

Matt Bourke & The Delusional Drunks

Mr. Teenage

Olympia

Pookie

Rolling Coastal Blackout Fever

Sheer Mag

Snowy Band

Surprise Chef

Swazi Gold

Sweet Whirl

Vanessa Worm

Youth Group

