Meadow Music Festival adds Camp Cope, Mo’Ju and more to 2022 line-up, Hiatus Kaiyote drop out

Meadow Music Festival has announced changes to the line-up for its eighth edition next month.

The event will run from March 25-27 in Bambra, Victoria. Organisers have expanded the festival line-up with the likes of Camp Cope, Mo’Ju, Karate Boogaloo, Placement and more. The new additions join a bill that also includes Methyl Ethel, Tropical Fuck Storm, Maple Glider, MOD CON, Gabriella Cohen, Youth Group, Andy Golledge, 1300 and much more.

Previously-announced headliners Hiatus Kaiyote have withdrawn, however, as the band will now be making their way to the US to attend this year’s Grammys, which are set to take place April 3. The band are nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for last year’s ‘Mood Valiant’.

See the full updated line-up for this year’s Meadow below. Final release tickets are on sale now via the MMF website.

Camp Cope’s appearance at the festival on March 26 will come one day after they release their third studio album, ‘Running With the Hurricane’, on longtime label Poison City. The Melbourne trio announced the follow-up to 2018’s ‘How To Socialise & Make Friends’ last month alongside its title track, having released lead single ‘Blue’ last November.

Mo’Ju, meanwhile, returned last year with mini-album ‘O.K.’ In a four-star review, NME called the record “downright revelatory in its therapeutic intensity”.

The full line-up for Meadow Music Festival 2022 is:

Methyl Ethel

Tropical Fuck Storm

Camp Cope

Mo’Ju

Maple Glider

Fantasic Man

MOD CON

Gabriella Cohen

Luen

Karate Boogaloo

Youth Group

CLAMM

In2stellar

First Beige

Andy Golledge Band

1300

Moktar

Izy

Placement

Emma Russack & Lachlan Denton

Cookii

Middle Name Dance Band

Mess Esque

Teether & Kuya Neil

Water Streets

Don Glori

Ella Sweeney

Watty Thompson

Charlie McCosh