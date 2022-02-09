Meadow Music Festival adds Camp Cope, Mo’Ju and more to 2022 line-up, Hiatus Kaiyote drop out

Meadow Music Festival has announced changes to the line-up for its eighth edition next month.
The event will run from March 25-27 in Bambra, Victoria. Organisers have expanded the festival line-up with the likes of Camp Cope, Mo’Ju, Karate Boogaloo, Placement and more. The new additions join a bill that also includes Methyl Ethel, Tropical Fuck Storm, Maple Glider, MOD CON, Gabriella Cohen, Youth Group, Andy Golledge, 1300 and much more.
Previously-announced headliners Hiatus Kaiyote have withdrawn, however, as the band will now be making their way to the US to attend this year’s Grammys, which are set to take place April 3. The band are nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for last year’s ‘Mood Valiant’.
See the full updated line-up for this year’s Meadow below. Final release tickets are on sale now via the MMF website.
Camp Cope’s appearance at the festival on March 26 will come one day after they release their third studio album, ‘Running With the Hurricane’, on longtime label Poison City. The Melbourne trio announced the follow-up to 2018’s ‘How To Socialise & Make Friends’ last month alongside its title track, having released lead single ‘Blue’ last November.
Mo’Ju, meanwhile, returned last year with mini-album ‘O.K.’ In a four-star review, NME called the record “downright revelatory in its therapeutic intensity”.
The full line-up for Meadow Music Festival 2022 is:
Methyl Ethel
Tropical Fuck Storm
Camp Cope
Mo’Ju
Maple Glider
Fantasic Man
MOD CON
Gabriella Cohen
Luen
Karate Boogaloo
Youth Group
CLAMM
In2stellar
First Beige
Andy Golledge Band
1300
Moktar
Izy
Placement
Emma Russack & Lachlan Denton
Cookii
Middle Name Dance Band
Mess Esque
Teether & Kuya Neil
Water Streets
Don Glori
Ella Sweeney
Watty Thompson
Charlie McCosh