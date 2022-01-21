NewsMusic News

Meat Loaf has died aged 74

"Our hearts are broken," reads an official statement on the singer's Facebook profile

By Tom Skinner
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf. CREDIT: Getty

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, it has been confirmed.

The US singer and actor – real name Marvin Lee Aday – passed away last night (January 20), according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page this morning (January 21).

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the message read. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. ‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

The message continued: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

A cause of death is not yet known.

Since the news broke, figures from the music world and beyond have begun to share messages of tribute on social media.

Writing on Twitter, Cher recalled having “so much fun” with Meat Loaf when the pair teamed up on the 1981 track ‘Dead Ringer For Love’, which appears on the latter’s second album ‘Dead Ringer’.

“Am very sorry for his family, friends, & fans,” Cher added. “Am I imagining it, or are amazing ppl in the arts dying every other day.”

Boy George said: “R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

You can see that post and more tributes below.

Born in Dallas, Texas in 1947, Meat Loaf released his debut album ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ in 1977. It remains one of the biggest-selling records of all time, having sold 43 million copies worldwide.

The album served as the first part of a trilogy, with ‘Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell’ and ‘Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose’ arriving in 1993 and 2006 respectively.

Featured on the ’93 LP was ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’, which is Meat Loaf’s biggest hit. The power ballad went to Number One in 28 countries and earned the artist a Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo.

Meat Loaf released 12 studio albums in total, the final one being 2016’s ‘Braver Than We Are’.

Aday formed his first band, Meat Loaf Soul, in the 1960s. They played their debut gig in 1968, opening for Van Morrison’s band Them, as well as Question Mark And The Mysterians. Meat Loaf met his future collaborator Jim Steinman while auditioning for his musical production of More Than You Deserve (1973).

Steinman, who also worked with the likes of Celine Dion and Barbara Streisand, died in April 2021. He was 73 years old.

This is a developing story and will be updated… 

