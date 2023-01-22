Meat Loaf’s daughters share tribute video on one-year anniversary of his death

To mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Meat Loaf, his daughters have shared a 35-minute video tribute.

Taking to Instagram to announce the video, Pearl and Amanda Aday explained that the retrospective features “career highlights and private moments from our personal archives that haven’t been shared before.“

“Today marks one year since we had to say goodbye to our dad for the final time. To honor Dad and you, his global community of friends and fans, we want to share with you a short film we put together with our great friend and brilliant filmmaker, Jack Bennett,” reads the message from Pearl and Amanda Aday.

“This is a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage. Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa ‘Papa Meat’ and the father.

They continued: “The dad who gave us love and generosity, who taught us and teased us. The dad who laughed and cried with us, who taught us how to catch a ball and ride a bicycle, who celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down. The man who was a big kid himself. The man who taught us tenacity and the value of respect. Our Dad. The man we miss every day.”

The post finished with the pair writing “we thank you for celebrating Dad, and we thank you for loving him with us. We hope you cry with us and laugh with us, and afterwards, we hope you blast your favourite Meat Loaf songs and sing along as loud as you can. He’s definitely listening.”

The full video can be seen at a dedicated Meat Loaf celebration website

The rock star – whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday – died on January 21 2022 at the age of 74.

An outpouring of tributes were shared following his passing. His Fight Club co-star Ed Norton called him “a sweet soul. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone.” Jack Black thanked him “for rocking so hard”

Fellow theatrical rocker Alice Cooper honoured Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” while Queen’s Brian May said Meat Loaf “felt like a brother”.