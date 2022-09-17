Meg Mac announces 2023 Australasian tour

To coincide with the release of her third studio album, ‘Matter Of Time’, Meg Mac has announced a nine-date tour of New Zealand and Australia.

The run is due to kick off next April with two Aotearoan dates – Mac will perform at San Fran in Wellington on Saturday April 8, and at Auckland’s Hollywood venue on Wednesday April 12. She’ll start her stateside run in Wollongong that same week, plating Anita’s Theatre on Friday April 14 before taking to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre the following night (April 15).

From there, Mac will jet across the Tasman to perform in Hobart on Wednesday April 19, before returning to the east coast for shows in Melbourne and Geelong. Thursday May 4 will see her perform at the Astor Theatre in Perth, with the tour wrapping up on the Sunshine Coast a week later.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 10am local time next Wednesday (September 21) – find them here for the Wollongong show, and here for everywhere else.

Between now and the tour’s start, Mac’s only scheduled show on local ground is a festival set at the inaugural Harvest Rock in Adelaide, where she’ll perform on Saturday November 19 alongside Jack White, The Black Crowes, Groove Armada, The Lumineers, Tones And I, Courtney Barnett and more.

‘Matter Of Time’ was released yesterday (September 16) via EMI and Universal. The album – a follow-up to Mac’s 2019 album ‘Hope’ – spawned four singles: ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, ‘On Your Mind’, ‘Only Love’ and ‘Letter’.

Speaking on her vision for the album in a press release, Mac said: “I wanted to just start again and do everything without compromise”.

It’s technically her fourth full-length effort, with the singer-songwriting having scrapped a planned follow-up to ‘Hope’ in the early months of 2020. Noting that she went through “a bit of a meltdown” during that time, Mac said she started over from scratch with the intent “to mean every word I sing [and] to not have anything in the back of my head when I’m singing where I don’t totally love it”.

Ultimately, Mac said of the final product: “I needed a switch up to find the love for music again and it worked,. Now for the first time, I really feel in control.”

Meg Mac’s 2023 ‘Matter Of Time’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 8 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, San Fran

Wednesday 12 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Hollywood

Friday 14 – Dharawal Land/Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 15 – Warrang/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday 19 – nipaluna/Hobart, Altar

Thursday 27 – Naarm/Melbourne, Recital Centre

Friday 28 – Djilang/Geelong, Wool Exchange

MAY

Thursday 4 – Boorloo/Perth, Astor Theatre

Thursday 11 – Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Land/Sunshine Coast, Solbar