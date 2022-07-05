Meg Mac announces new album ‘Matter Of Time’ and shares new single

Meg Mac has announced her third studio album, ‘Matter Of Time’.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hope’ is slated to arrive on September 16 via EMI. Pre-orders are available here.

According to a press release, Mac had recorded and readied an entire album for release in 2020 before experiencing a “bit of a meltdown”, scrapping the project two weeks before launch and starting fresh. The recordings that followed make up ‘Matter Of Time’.

To coincide with the news, the singer-songwriter has shared new single ‘Letter’, a slow-burning piano ballad. Listen to that below:

“I wanted to just start again and do everything without compromise,” Mac said in a press statement, saying she decided to drop her previously planned album and move to the remote village of Burrawang in NSW’s Southern Highlands. Only one song from the album she scrapped made the cut, which ended up being ‘Matter Of Time”s title track.

‘[Matter Of Time’ is] how I’ve always wanted to do an album,” Mac continued. “Knowing when it’s not right, and having the confidence to say so and to take it in a different direction. Now for the first time, I really feel in control.”

Mac returned in March with ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, her first song in three years. She followed it up later that month with ‘On Your Mind’ and ‘Only Love’ in May. All three will feature on ‘Matter Of Time’, along with ‘Letter’.