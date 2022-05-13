Meg Mac flirts with danger on swaggering new single ‘Only Love’

Meg Mac continues to blaze her way back into the spotlight, today (May 13) sharing her third single for the year in the form of the stomping and swaggering ‘Only Love’.

It offers a powerfully raw peek into Mac’s inner psyche with a striking soundscape to match, melding shimmery pop production with dirty and dry, country-tinged guitars, sizzling vocal harmonies and a sharp, scintillating beat. In her soul-baring chorus, the Sydney-native singer muses: “Would I do it again? / Oh yes, I’d do it again / At the end of the day / It’ll hurt just the same.”

The song arrives alongside a cinematic video directed by Tim Georgeson. Presented in monochrome, it shows Mac in the midst of a journey both figurative and literal, wandering through a seemingly endless outback landscape in search of an identity. Per a press release, it puts her in pursuit of “a mystic figure symbolising everything that is just out of reach, everything that you desire [and] everything that you are not”.

Advertisement

Have a look at the clip below:

“It feels like my calling, my purpose [and] my happiness,” Mac said of the new song’s thematic basis, “but it’s driving me crazy and [it’s] the root of all my troubles. How can it be the source of my best and worst moments?”

‘Only Love’ is Mac’s third single to land in the past three months; at the start of March, she ended a three-year drought of new music with ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, following it up later that month with ‘On Your Mind’. An announcement for Mac’s third studio album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hope’ – is expected to come soon, with today’s press release noting that she has “plenty more [new music] to come over the coming months”.

Mac’s national ‘On Your Mind’ tour is due to kick off in Melbourne next Friday (May 20), with further shows slated for Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney (the lattermost coming as part of this year’s VIVID Live program). $1 from every ticket sold to those shows (bar Sydney’s) will be donated to GIVIT, aiding in their efforts to support communities impacted by extreme flooding in NSW and Queensland. Find those tickets here.