Meg Mac shares ‘Live At Golden Retriever’ EP, adds new shows to ‘Matter of Time’ Australian tour

Meg Mac has shared ‘Live At Golden Retriever’, a five-song EP recorded at the titular studio in Sydney, and new Australia tour dates for 2023.

The EP, which dropped today (November 29), lifts five tracks from Mac’s recent studio album ‘Matter of Time’, which was released in September of this year. The tracklist includes ‘Don’t You Cry’, ‘Something In The Water’, ‘Only Love’, ‘On Your Mind’ and ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, the last three of which served as singles for ‘Matter Of Time’.

Save for the live renderings, the tracks stay largely faithful to their album equivalents. Live videos of four cuts from the EP have been released, with the latest being ‘Something In The Water’, out today. Listen to Meg Mac’s ‘Live At Golden Retriever’ EP and watch the live video for ‘Something In The Water’ below:

Meg Mac will support ‘Matter of Time’ – her third studio album and follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hope’ – with an Australasian tour across April and May 2023. The singer wrapped up the North American leg of that tour last month, and has since added a handful of dates to her Australian run of shows, beginning with a performance at the opening of the new building for Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales on December 10.

She’ll be joined at that opening, held across the street at The Domain, by Ellie Goulding and electronic duo Electric Fields. Mac has also added a show at Newcastle’s Cambridge Hotel on April 16, as well another new date at Adelaide’s The Gov venue on April 26. The final two new dates of the tour will take place in Western Australia and Cairns on May 5 and May 13, respectively.

See the full list of ‘Matter of Time’ tour dates, including the new additions, below, and head here to access tickets.

Mac performed at Harvest Rock festival’s debut Adelaide edition earlier this month, and will take to the stage at Tasmania’s upcoming Party In The Paddock in February 2023.

Meg Mac’s 2023 ‘Matter Of Time’ tour dates are: