Meg Mac returns with emotive new song ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’

Sydney singer-songwriter Meg Mac has returned with ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, her first new single in almost three years.

The song, produced by Los Angeles production duo The Donuts, begins with Mac singing above an ethereal, repeated vocal loop and soft, continuous kick drum pattern. “Never have I been the one to run, thought I had it figured out / Then finally I broke the vow, I ran so fast, I don’t know,” Mac croons before pivoting to a dramatic chorus.

‘Is It Worth Being Sad’ arrives alongside a stunningly shot video directed by Alissa Torvinen. Filmed in Portland, the clip sees Mac on a boat, pushing through waters with a storm above, eventually making her way to clearer skies. Watch that below:

“I had just run away to the country. I was running away from my troubles,” Mac says of the song’s genesis. “I was living in peace and quiet finally and really thought I’d figured it all out, and it was all smooth sailing ahead. It was the start of sorting out my life. This song was like my first step – I didn’t know it then, though.

“I recorded myself singing the chords into the loop pedal. Once I had that going, I started humming over the top, trying to find a melody that I liked. As soon as I found the first line, I kept going with that mood.”

‘Is It Worth Being Sad’ marks Mac’s first new music since she released her 2019 mini-album ‘Hope’. That itself followed on from 2017 debut album, ‘Low Blows’.

This weekend, Mac will also make a return to the live stage, performing as part of the line-up for the inaugural Queensland leg of this year’s This That festival on March 5.