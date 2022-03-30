Meg Mac shares smoky new single ‘On Your Mind’ alongside live video, national tour dates

Meg Mac has shared a smoky new single titled ‘On Your Mind’ alongside a striking live video – shot at the Golden Retriever studio in Sydney – and the announcement news of a five-date national tour in support of the release.

Building on the poignant blues slant of her previous single, ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, the new track stands out with bold, rounded bass guitar, gentle strings and a punchy, yet pared-back drum beat, Mac’s layered vocals overtop. Combining its neo-soul flavour with dry analogue production, the track has a raw, ‘50s-channelling feel perfectly suited to Mac’s tenor.

The accompanying live video adds a wealth of character to the track – Mac’s reverberant howls are accented with backing vocals from Hannah and Callum McInerney, while Oliver Thorpe’s guitar playing gels beautifully with Harry Sutherland’s keys.

Have a listen to ‘On Your Mind’ below, then take a look at the live video:

In a press release, Mac explained that a good measure of the charm behind ‘On Your Mind’ came from LA-based production duo The Donuts, who worked on the song remotely while Mac was based in Sydney.

“I sent The Donuts a simple vocal and piano demo and some references for the mood I was thinking,” she said. “But it was pretty loose, they could do whatever they wanted.

“One day they sent a video from the studio of a tiny snippet, I played it on repeat I was so obsessed. They tore it apart and flipped it completely, when I heard the full song I was so confused and excited. My BV’s had become the chorus, they chopped up all these vocals, moved everything around, changed all the chords.”

Fans will be able to hear Mac and band play ‘On Your Mind’ live this May, when the artist embarks on a five-date national tour. It’ll start in Melbourne on May 20, when Mac and co. will play at The Forum. She’ll head to Hobart next, before hitting stages in Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney.

The lattermost show – at the Opera House on June 18 – comes as part of this year’s VIVID Live program. Tickets for that are on sale now via the venue’s website, with the others going live here at 10am local time tomorrow (March 31). $1 from every ticket sold to those shows (bar Sydney’s) will be donated to GIVIT, aiding in their efforts to support communities impacted by extreme flooding in NSW and Queensland.

Meg Mac’s ‘On Your Mind’ tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 20 – Melbourne, The Forum

Saturday 21 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Monday 23 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre

JUNE

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 18 – Sydney, Opera House