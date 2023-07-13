Meg Washington releases ‘Eastcoaster’, reveals involvement in Rebel Wilson musical

Multi-talented singer, songwriter and now screenplay writer, Meg Washington, has announced a string of projects. Out today (July 13) is her new single, ‘Eastcoaster’.

The new single sees Washington lean into a country music-influenced sound. Plucked and bowed strings back lyrics that hint at real relationships and moments in time; as well as Meanjin/Brisbane-hailing Washington’s connection to the landscape of the east coast, presumably Australia.

‘Eastcoaster’ is Washington’s first release since 2020 album, ‘Batflowers’, which was nominated for the Australian Music Prize and took home the ARIA for Best Cover Art. She worked on the track with Matt Corby collaborator Alex Henricksson.

“Writing this song was the first glimmer of something new for me – a feeling of leaning into country, finding more space, being more sonically experimental. It was the first time Alex and I had worked together, and I just had this deep sense of being in exactly the right place. That’s what the song’s about. Being in exactly the right place,” offered Washington in a statement.

Washington is currently working on her fifth studio album. Her last release was a covers album of The Killers’ ‘Hot Fuss’ that came out in December 2022.

In addition, Washington has revealed her work with Rebel Wilson on the latter’s new film The Deb. The musical comedy is an adaptation of the Australian outback-set stage musical, which Wilson will co-star in, produce and direct. Washington co-wrote the screenplay and has written several songs for the film, the soundtrack for which will be released via a new label in partnership with Warner Music. The Deb will shoot in Australia in September.

Washington is also currently at work on her film adaptation of Paul Kelly’s iconic Christmas song ‘How to Make Gravy’ (which she is co-writing with her partner, Nick Waterman). Casting for the film, which they are co-producing with Warner Bros Australia, is “almost confirmed”.