Meg Washington takes on The Killers’ debut ‘Hot Fuss’ on new covers album

Meg Washington has released ‘Hot Fuss’, a covers album offering the singer’s take on The Killers’ 2004 album of the same name.

On the album, Washington covers all but one of the songs that featured on The Killers’ debut, including smash hit single ‘Mr. Brightside’. For that rendition, and much of the remaining tracklist, Washington dials down the high energy of the original, opting instead for slower vocals and piano.

Speaking of that approach in an Instagram post announcing the album, Washington said: “What began as piano practice turned into covering the entire [Killers’] debut record”. Washington’s album was co-produced by herself and Brisbane artist The Kite String Tangle, and features ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’, ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ and more. Listen to that below:

‘Hot Fuss’ serves as the follow-up to ‘Batflowers’, Washington’s third studio album, which was released in 2020. In a four-star review, NME described it as “an all-rounded showcase of [the] Brisbane singer’s talent.” Speaking of the album herself in an interview with NME, Washington said ‘Batflowers’ was borne out of “this new energy and this new take on how to approach my work.”

Last year, Washington released the EPs ‘Moon Tunes’ and ‘Switches’, and more recently featured on Ben Lee’s 2022 track ‘Parents Get High’. Also this year, Washington’s production company Speech & Drama Pictures was revealed to be involved in the adaptation of Paul Kelly’s song ‘How To Make Gravy’ into a Christmas movie.

Earlier this week, The Killers announced an intimate show in Sydney, which will take place on December 19. That gig begins after midnight, following the band’s show at Qudos Bank Arena as part of their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour.