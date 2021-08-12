Megadeth enlist former bassist as replacement for David Ellefson

Megadeth have announced their replacement for former bassist David Ellefson for their forthcoming tour with Lamb Of God.

The longstanding thrash metal band parted ways with Ellefson in May, two weeks after the bassist denied allegations that he groomed an underage girl online. He has since filed revenge-porn charges against the person he alleges “illegally” uploaded the “very private video” that prompted the allegations.

Now, Megadeth have confirmed that former bassist James LoMenzo will be serving as Ellefson’s replacement for their upcoming ‘Metal Tour Of The Year’ shows with Lamb Of God, which begin in next week (August 20) and run until October.

“I’m happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the Metal Tour of The Year,” said frontman Dave Mustaine in a statement. “Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America.”

“I’m super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year,” LoMenzo adds. “There are no better fans than Megadeth fans, I can’t wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all.”

LoMenzo was a member of Megadeth from 2006 to 2010, performing on the albums ‘United Abominations’ and ‘Endgame’ in 2007 and 2009 respectively. He also played in White Lion and Black Label Society.

Last month, Mustaine teased fans with a brief, obscured piece of footage of Ellefson’s replacement on Megadeth’s forthcoming 16th album. It’s yet to be confirmed if LoMenzo is also the ‘mystery bassist’ who re-recorded all of Ellefson’s parts on the record.

Mustaine also quashed rumours that ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted could fill the role, saying: “I don’t think that is gonna happen”. Newsted denied the rumours himself in May.