Megadeth issue statement after grooming allegations against David Ellefson: “We look forward to the truth coming to light”

Megadeth have issued a statement on bassist David Ellefson, who recently denied allegations that he was grooming an underage girl online.

“We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the band wrote in a statement shared on their social media accounts on May 11.

“As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another,” the statement continues. “However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself.”

“As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light,” it concludes. See the statement below.

The allegations surfaced after several explicit screenshots and videos circulated on social media, with some alleging they were with an underage girl.

In a statement on his now-locked Instagram account, Ellefson claimed the media were “private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family”.

The screenshots and videos, Ellefson said, were “released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorised to have them or share them. While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible.”

Ellefson made the statement on his Instagram page, which has since been made private. He also shared a screenshot of a statement from the woman involved who said she was not underage and that the story had been taken out of context.

In her statement, the woman also said that she “was always a consenting adult… In the end, it was all consensual and all online.” She also requested that people stop circulating “these personal private videos or any misinformation about them”.