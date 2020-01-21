Megadeth play their first show with Dave Mustaine following his cancer treatment

Megadeth have played their first show with frontman Dave Mustaine following his treatment for throat cancer.

The band opened for Five Finger Death Punch at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki last night (January 20) with an 11-song set which included ‘Hangar 18’, ‘Peace Sells’ and ‘Symphony Of Destruction’. You can view footage of the show below.

It marked their first live appearance in 15 months and will see Megadeth continue to tour Europe, with one UK show at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on January 30.

Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer in July 2019 and completed his treatment in October.

Speaking about the moment he was first diagnosed, he previously said: “I was on tour, and I just had some dental work done when I was at home. My teeth are really, really, really sensitive, because I’m a redhead … It just felt like something was wrong in my tooth area,” he explained.

He continued: “So I see the oral surgeon, and he was such a cock. I was in the chair, and he looks at me and then he takes off. And I’m sitting there, and I’m waiting and waiting and waiting, and he comes back in and he goes, ‘It looks like the Big C. You need to go see an ear, nose, and throat doctor.’ I was just stunned with his bedside manner; he was just such a dick.”

Megadeth were in the midst of recording the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘Dystopia’ when progress was halted following Mustaine’s cancer diagnosis.