Megadeth share thundering new single ‘Soldier On!’

Megadeth have today (August 12) shared a thundering new single called ‘Soldier On!’ – check it out below.

The new song is the latest track taken from their upcoming new album, ‘The Sick…The Dying…And The Dead’, which arrives on September 2.

Megadeth recently shared the first track from their new album, – ‘We’ll Be Back’. It is first record the band have released since vocalist Dave Mustaine recovered from throat cancer.

The latest single opens with images of war and Frontman Dave Mustaine singing: “Of all the battles won and lost / The lives and treasures that it costs / I know I’ve got to soldier on / Watching mankind destroy itself / Walk straight into the mouth of hell / I know I’ve got to soldier on.”

You can listen to the track here:

Speaking about album, ‘The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead’, Mustaine said: “For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place. I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

‘The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead’ was recorded at Mustaine’s house and features guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren alongside temporary bassist Steve DiGiorgio, who filled in for David Ellefson who was fired from Megadeth last year following allegations that the bassist had groomed an underage girl online.

Ellefson denied the claims and has said he’s “perfectly happy” and has “no sour grapes” over his dismissal.

He’s now been permanently replaced by former Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo.

Ellefson recently opened up about leaving the band in a new interview.