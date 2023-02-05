Megadeth, Spiritbox, Bad Omens and more announce Knotfest Australia 2023 sideshows

Destroy All Lines have announced sideshows for the upcoming inaugural edition of Knotfest Australia, with the likes of Megadeth, Spiritbox and Bad Omens set to perform headline shows in the days leading up to the festival.

All three bands will hit stages on Tuesday March 21 – Megadeth in Adelaide, Spiritbox in Melbourne (for their only Australian headliner) and Bad Omens in Brisbane – while Wednesday March 22 will see Megadeth perform in Melbourne and Bad Omens in Sydney. Story Of The Year, too, will play their own show in Melbourne on the same night.

Knotfest itself will kick off in Melbourne on Friday March 24, so the night prior (March 23), only fans there will have the chance to catch additional sets from bands on the line-up. Amon Amarth and Trivium will co-headline a show at The Forum, while Knocked Loose will take to the stage at at the Colonial Hotel.

Advertisement

Both shows will be held again in Brisbane after Knotfest wraps up there – the latter on Monday March 27, and the former on Tuesday March 28. Story Of The Year will also play in Brisbane on the Monday, with a Sydney show to follow on the Tuesday. Supports for that run of shows are yet to be announced, as are the openers for the shows headlined by Knocked Loose and Bad Omens.

Megadeth, however, will joined in both Adelaide and Melbourne by In Flames, and Malevolence will open for the the Trivium and Amon Amarth co-headliners. At the standalone Melbourne show for Spiritbox, they’ll be joined by Make Them Suffer and Reliqa.

Tickets for all of the shows will go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (February 10), with pre-sales running from the same time on Wednesday (February 8). See here for more info on the pre-sales, or click the artist’s name in the itinerary below for info on their specific shows.

Following its start in Melbourne, Knotfest Australia will be held in Sydney on Saturday March 25, and finally in Brisbane on Sunday March 26. Slipknot will headline, naturally, with other names on the bill including Parkway Drive, Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Void Of Vision.

The full list of sideshows for Knotfest Australia 2023 is:

MEGADETH (with In Flames)

Tuesday March 21 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Wednesday March 22 – Naarm/Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

AMON AMARTH + TRIVIUM (with Malevolence)

Thursday March 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

Tuesday March 28 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

Advertisement

SPIRITBOX (with Make Them Suffer and Reliqa)

Tuesday March 21 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

BAD OMENS

Tuesday March 21 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Wednesday March 22 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

KNOCKED LOOSE

Thursday March 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, Colonial Hotel

Monday March 27 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Princess Theatre

STORY OF THE YEAR

Wednesday March 22 – Naarm/Melbourne, Stay Gold

Monday March 27 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Brightside

Tuesday March 28 – Warrang/Sydney, Crowbar