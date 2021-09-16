Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine goes on anti-mask rant at New Jersey concert

Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine launched into an anti-mask rant during a concert in New Jersey last night (September 15).

The frontman decried the enforcement of masks in the US ahead of the band’s last song ‘Holy Wars… The Punishment Due’ at the Metal Tour Of The Year in Camden.

He said: “I just wanna tell you how great it is. Look around you, guys. Look to your right, look to your left, and look how wonderful this is. We’re all here together. We’re not freaking out, and we’re not yelling at people, ‘Wear your fucking mask.’

“Listen, it starts with this kind of a sensation that we build right now. We feel together, we feel like [there’s] strength in numbers. We feel like we are invincible. People will not be able to stop us.”

He continued: “Right now, what’s going on is tyranny. This is called tyranny. Look it up when you get home. And tyranny isn’t only in government. Tyranny right now is in the schools and tyranny is in the medical business.

“We have the power, especially us … heavy metal fans, we have the power to change things.”

The frontman previously confirmed Megadeth’s 16th studio album will be called ‘The Sick, The Dying And The Dead’.

A release date for the album has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Megadeth will perform at Slipknot’s upcoming one-day festival, Knotfest Iowa 2021.

Set to take place at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, IA on September 25, Megadeth will join the likes of Faith No More, Lamb Of God, and of course Slipknot on the line-up.