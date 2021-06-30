Megafauna share music video for latest single ‘Romance Left For Bread’

Sydney indie-rock quintet Megafauna have released a music video for their second single, ‘Romance Left For Bread’.

The track, first released back in May, features guest vocals from Charles Rushforth, frontman of Sydney acts Flowertruck and Greenwave Beth. It follows Megafauna’s debut single, ‘Jacaranda’, which was released in December 2020.

The band have shared an accompanying video today (June 30), directed by lead vocalist Freyja Fox. The clip sees the band members, as well as Rushforth, lip-syncing to the song and dancing while wearing costumes made out of food – such as a “carrot bikini”, a “citrus vest” and a “bread beret”.

Watch the video below:

The video premiered on Australian music blog Happy Mag earlier this week, before its official release today. The band shared teasers in the lead-up on their social media.

“Thanks so much to our incredible team who worked so hard to bring this baby to life,” they wrote. “We couldn’t be more proud of it.”

Megafauna was formed out of 2020’s lockdown period, and features members of fellow Sydney bands The Buoys and Sweetie. The band played their first live show in November of that year, supporting Jackie Brown Jr. at The Lansdowne in Sydney.

Pending the end of Sydney’s lockdown period, the band will perform at The Vanguard in Newtown on July 23rd, supporting pop trio Baby Beef.