Megan Fox heaps praise on guitarist Sophie Lloyd after denying Machine Gun Kelly affair rumours

Megan Fox has shared a message of support to Machine Gun Kelly‘s guitarist Sophie Lloyd amid rumours of an affair between the two.

After rumours began to circle online recently about an affair between Kelly and his guitarist, which Lloyd publicly denied, the musician’s girlfriend Fox has shared her love and support to the guitarist.

“How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it — I will never understand,” Fox wrote in the . “Why are people so…so dumb.”

She added: “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptised by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately.”

Fox told Lloyd to “just ignore” the online comments “as much as you can,” adding: “Middle finger up.”

Lloyd responded to Fox: “The internet is so wild! Sending so much love.”

In a statement shared via her management after rumours of an affair with Kelly surfaced, Lloyd’s team said: “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Speaking to NME last November, Lloyd said that touring with Machine Gun Kelly on his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ world tour had been “such a journey”.

“There are always things to work on but playing those big stages, I realised this is where I’m meant to be. I feel so confident in myself, and with my music.

“MGK literally just messaged me on Instagram one day, after seeing some of my videos. We FaceTimed, we seemed to vibe really well and before I knew it, I had my visa and was flying from London to LA for rehearsals.”