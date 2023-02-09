Megan Fox praises Machine Gun Kelly’s “grace and maturity” over Grammys loss

Megan Fox has praised her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for his “grace and maturity”, following the musician’s loss at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5).

“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before,” Fox wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (February 8).

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” she continued.

The actor concluded the post by assuring Kelly that awards “will come.” Kelly was nominated in the category of Best Rock Album for his 2022 record ‘Mainstream Sellout’, but ultimately lost out to Ozzy Osbourne’s 13th studio album ‘Patient Number 9’. Other nominees included The Black Keys’ ‘Dropout Boogie’, Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ ‘The Boy Named If’, IDLES’ ‘Crawler’ and Spoon’s ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’.

Speaking with E! News on the Grammys red carpet, Kelly said: “I didn’t take the category home, and I almost feel like I asked for that lesson. I felt like I lacked self-love, and I was valuing myself so much on career accomplishments that I needed this… I need to appreciate what I already have, and once that self-love happens for me, things like the awards will come.”

In 2021, Kelly reacted to the supposed snub of his 2020 album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, taking to twitter to question “wtf is wrong with the grammys”. He later added, “The ones who gas you up only come around when the flames on,” a lyric from the album’s opening track.

Kelly’s nod this year for ‘Mainstream Sellout’ marked his first-ever Grammy nomination. In a four-star review of the album, NME described Kelly as a “bonafide rock star”, and praised it for its “confessional lyrics set against urgent guitar riffs and thundering drums.”

Meanwhile, Osbourne was vocal about his victory, saying in a statement (per Blabbermouth) that he’s “one lucky motherfucker to have won the Best Rock Album Grammy.” Osbourne also beat out the likes of Megadeth, Muse and Turnstile with his Best Metal Performance win, for the Tony Iommi-assisted ‘Degradation Rules’, which brought his total Grammy count to five.

Last month, Kelly‘s directorial debut film Good Mourning received seven nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards.