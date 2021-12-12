Megan The Stallion graduates college with bachelor’s degree in health administration

Megan Thee Stallion can officially add ‘college graduate’ to her laundry list of accomplishments, having graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

She was honoured with her certificate yesterday (December 11) at the school’s commencement ceremony, earning an eruption of cheers and applause. Texas Southern University president Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young handed Megan the crimson leather satchel, while a voice in the crowd repeatedly chanted, “Yes fam!”

According to a tweet shared by the school overnight, Megan – donning her graduate cap bedazzled with “Real Hot Girl Shit” spelt out in gems – was one 843 graduates honoured at the ceremony, “whose individual stories encourage and inspire others to pursue greatness”.

In a post announcing the ceremony on Friday (December 10), Megan wrote: “I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

Prior to the event, the Texas Southern University’s secretary of education, Miguel Cardona, congratulated Megan on her accomplishments. “Congratulations,” he said ecstatically in a video message to the rapper. “You worked so hard for this. So proud of you. Texas is proud of you. The country is proud of you. The secretary is proud of you. Continued success.”

Alongside the milestone, Megan launched a scholarship program with the Texas Southern University dubbed ‘Thee Megan Fund’, which aims to help fellow students in financial hardship reach their goals. According to a blurb on the charity’s newly minted site, donations “will help other TSU students cross the finish line at graduation, just like Megan! Go Tigers!”

Notable is that Megan was studying health administration full-time before her illustrious rap career took off. When she reached international stardom, she began taking the course part-time and enrolling in online classes.

Asked by People why she chose to continue pursuing her degree, she said: “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom [Holly Thomas, who died from brain cancer in 2019] to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed.

“My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Last week, Megan announced the cancellation of an upcoming show in Houston “out of respect” for those impacted by last month’s Astroworld tragedy. She was due to play a homecoming gig at the 713 Music Hall venue in Houston last Friday (December 3) as part of her current US tour.

The tour comes in support of her new mixtape ‘Something For Thee Hotties’, which landed last month via 300 Entertainment and sported the singles ‘Tuned In Freestyle’, ‘Outta Town Freestyle’, ‘South Side Forever Freestyle’ and ‘Thot Shit’.

Megan took home three wins at this year’s American Music Awards, earning the trophies for Favourite Trending Song (with ‘Body’), Favourite Hip-Hop Album (with ‘Good News’) and Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist. NME gave ‘Good News’ a four-star review, saying: “This debut finds Megan Thee Stallion determined to retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year. And isn’t that the sound of 2020?”