Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce could make Grammys history with ‘Savage’ remix

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce could make Grammys history next year, after their ‘Savage’ remix became a top contender for a best rap performance nomination.

If the pair receive the nod at next year’s ceremony, it would mark the first time in 23 years that an all-female collab was nominated in the category (or for best rap solo performance or best rap performance by a duo or group).

The feat last took place when ‘Not Tonight’ by Lil Kim featuring Left Eye, Da Brat, Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott and Angie Martinez was nominated for the 1997 award for best rap performance by a duo or group.

Advertisement

It would also mark Beyonce’s first nomination for best rap performance. She has been nominated for best rap/sung performance (formerly known as best rap/sung collaboration) on eight previous occasions, but she has always delivered the singing part of the collab.

Four of those nominations came in collab with husband Jay-Z, with the rest provided by Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Kanye West and the team-up of T.I. and Lil Wayne.

It comes after Megan and Beyonce made US chart history alongside Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj after reigning supreme at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Last week, Doja Cat and Minaj’s remix of ‘Say So’ hit the top spot, giving both artists their first ever number one.

Advertisement

However, the occasion was given greater significance after Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s ‘Savage’ remix grabbed the second spot – marking the first time that rap tracks by female artists have secured the top two spaces.

It was also reported last week that a previous collaboration between Beyonce and Cardi B was scrapped after leaking online.