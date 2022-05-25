Megan Thee Stallion and Calvin Harris to headline Festival X 2022

Megan Thee Stallion and Calvin Harris will headline this year’s five-date iteration of Festival X, marking the festival’s return after three years.

The dance and hip-hop festival, announced today (May 25), kicks off in Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Saturday November 26. It will then take place on the Gold Coast the following day, marking the festival’s new Queensland location following the 2019 festival taking place in Brisbane.

Proceedings continue to Sydney at the Sydney Showgrounds on Saturday December 3, while two new cities, Perth and Adelaide, see out the festival’s run. Find all event information below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s performances at Festival X notably mark the artist’s first ever performances in Australia. She and Harris are joined on the bill by the likes of Don Toliver, MaRLo, Green Velvet, Boys Noize, John Summit, Cosmic Gate and Australian artists Luude and Anna Lunoe. Find the full Festival X line-up below.

A pre-sale from LatitudePay will be available from 12pm AEST on Monday May 30, which will allow people to pay off their tickets in instalments. A pre-sale by tour promoters Live Nation, meanwhile, will be available here from Wednesday June 1 at 12pm AEST. A general sale commences on Thursday June 2 at 12pm AEST, and will be available here.

Festival X last went ahead in 2019, which was also headlined by Harris. Lil Pump made his Australian debut that year, while Trippie Redd performed off the back of his album ‘!’. They were joined on the bill by Alison Wonderland, Armin Van Buuren and Steve Aoki. The festival’s 2020 and 2021 events were both cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Stallion performed ‘Plan B’ and her Dua Lipa collaboration ‘Sweetest Pie’ at the Billboard Music Awards, where she also picked up the award for Top Rap Female Artist. Harris, meanwhile, recently announced his sixth studio album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ for release later this year.

Festival X’s 2022 dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 26 – Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Sunday 27 – Gold Coast, Alabaster Sports Field

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Adelaide, Bonython Park

Saturday 3 – Sydney, Sydney Showground

Sunday 4 – Perth Burswood Park

The Festival X 2022 line-up is:

Calvin Harris

Megan Thee Stallion

Don Toliver

Boys Noize

Green Velvet

John Summit

Kuude

Marlo

Nina Kraviz

Sub Focus

Tchami

Wilkinson

Anna Lunoe

Babyface Mal

Badrapper

Blastoyz

Choomba

Cosmic Gate

Franky Rizardo

Haliene

Key4050

Laura King

Nifra

Nora En Pure

Prospa

Solardo

Sunset Bros

Taglo

Tyson O’Brien