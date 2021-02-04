Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby wreak havoc in a toy store for ‘Crybaby’ video

Megan Thee Stallion has released the video for her track ‘Crybaby’, the latest collaboration she made with DaBaby.

‘Crybaby’ featured on Megan’s debut album ‘Good News’, and marks the third song from the album to receive a music video, following ‘Body‘ and ‘Don’t Stop‘ alongside Young Thug.

In the Colin Tilley-directed ‘Crybaby’ video, Megan and DaBaby wreak havoc in a toy store after the attendant closes it for the night, playing various dolls and action figures.

Watch it below:

DaBaby recently came under criticism for appearing to collaborate with Tory Lanez, who is awaiting a court date after Megan alleged that he shot her in the foot back in July, which Lanez denied. Lanez was later charged with felony assault in connection with the incident, and has pleaded not guilty.

However, Megan chimed in after the news of the collaboration broke and said, “That shit was old and not cleared,” seemingly referencing the DaBaby and Lanez collab.

Megan also recently responded to claims that charges had been dropped against Lanez, saying that the claims are false.

“Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke,” Megan wrote.

“That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

In a four-star review of ‘Good News’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote that “this debut finds Megan Thee Stallion determined to retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year”.