Megan Thee Stallion announces ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’, teases new album

Megan Thee Stallion has announced a new tour and teased an upcoming album in a new interview.

The rapper appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America yesterday (January 30), revealing that she was going on tour during the summer. “Oh, we’re having the tour this year,” she said to the outlet. “The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside during my early days during the summer since 2019.”

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024

She continued by hinting that a new album would arrive before she embarks on the ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’, stating: “So this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

The rapper recently released two snake-themed singles, namely November’s ‘Cobra’ – which was later reworked in a rock arrangement featuring Spiritbox – and ‘Hiss’, which she released last week. Additionally, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ is also the name of an early track she released in 2019, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj.

The latter artist is currently engaged in an ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion, after a ‘Hiss’ lyric caught public attention: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law”. Megan’s Law is a legislation which makes information about sex offenders public. As Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is currently under house arrest for failing to declare himself as a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to attempting to rape an underage girl, Minaj took the lyric to be a diss towards her.

Minaj responded by sharing a diss track aimed at Megan Thee Stallion in an Instagram Live stream. It was titled ‘Big Foot’, in reference to an incident where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot by previous partner, Tory Lanez. In the same stream, she addressed Megan Thee Stallion directly, stating: “You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when [Petty] was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever fucking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” The livestream triggered an ongoing war of words between the pair on X.

Minaj eventually released ‘Big Foot’ two days ago (January 29). The track features several bars directed at Megan Thee Stallion – “This little beggin’ whore talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law / For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw / If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw / Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score” – and a conclusion which teases a “second installment”.

Megan Thee Stallion recently appeared on Saturday Night Live together with Renée Rapp to perform ‘Not My Fault’, their collaborative contribution to the recent Mean Girls musical film remake.