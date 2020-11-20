Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s striking new video for ‘Body’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared the video for new single ‘Body’, taken from debut album ‘Good News’, which dropped today (November 20).

The simple but striking Colin Tilley-directed clip features Megan rapping alongside a slew of backing dancers. The clip also features guest appearances from Jordyn Woods, Taraji P. Henson, Blac Chyna and more.

In a livestream premiere as part of YouTube Originals’ RELEASED series, Megan discussed the body-positive focus of the music video.

Advertisement

“You’re going to see all body shapes, a lot of strong women doing the damn thing,” the rapper said. “Just being confident and owning their bodies and their sexuality.”

Watch the visuals for ‘Body’ below:

‘Good News’, the first full-length studio album from Megan, arrived today with a star-studded tracklist that includes Beyoncé, SZA, City Girls, Big Sean and more. The album includes previous singles like ‘Savage Remix’ and ‘Girls in the Hood’.

‘Good News’ opens with the track ‘Shots Fired’, which appears to be a response to Tory Lanez. Megan has repeatedly claimed Lanez shot at her feet several times following an argument back in July, with Lanez pleading not guilty to assault earlier this week.

‘Good News’ follows three EPs and one mixtape since 2017. Speaking to NME about it earlier this year, the rapper said: “I feel like I had been through so much; I was just finally ready to commit to the process.

Advertisement

“When I’m by myself, that’s when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard – just visualise it with me.”