Megan Thee Stallion cancels headlining set at Global Citizens Festival 2023

Megan Thee Stallion has pulled out of this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

A statement was shared by Global Citizen Festival on their official X/Twitter account that read: “Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.”

The rapper’s announcement of departure came 11 days before the day of the fest. Global Citizen Festival 2023 is set to take place at the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park on Saturday, September 23.

Other acts set to headline are Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers as well as performances from Conan Gray and Stray Kids. It is yet known if a replacement for Megan’s headlining set will be booked or not.

In other news, Megan reunited with rapper Cardi B last night (September 12) on the 2023 MTV VMAs stage, bringing their latest collaboration ‘Bongos’ to New Jersey.

The two rappers recently followed their chart-topping, record-breaking hit ‘WAP’ with the new single and gave it its live debut at the awards show. Cardi kicked off the performance by standing in a white arch surrounded by palm trees and dancers. Megan took over from her verse from another part of the arena before the pair came together on one stage.

Last month, the ‘Savage’ rapper addressed her “haters” after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her.

During her set at Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, California, Megan criticised those who have accused her of lying about the shooting.

“I just wanna say, fuck all my haters,” she told the crowd at Golden Gate Park. “None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me. None of that shit y’all be doing or saying to the Hotties [her fans] broke them.

“And I want all of the Hotties to put their motherfucking middle fingers up right now.”