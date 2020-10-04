Megan Thee Stallion demands justice for Breonna Taylor during ‘SNL’ debut

Megan Thee Stallion made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, with performances of ‘Savage’ and ‘Don’t Stop’ with Young Thug.

Last night (October 3), Megan appeared as the first musical guest of the new season of the popular US late-night television sketch show, which was hosted by Chris Rock.

During the performance of her hit single ‘Savage’, Megan and her dancers stopped to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers during a raid on her home in Kentucky in March.

The Texas rapper played a clip of audio from Malcolm X’s ‘Who Taught You To Hate?’ speech. She also called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of Taylor’s killing, sharing comments made by activist Tamika Mallory, who accused Cameron of being “no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.”

Megan herself then proclaimed: “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, because at the end of the day, we need our Black women.”

Watch the performance below:

Last month, a grand jury assembled by Cameron decided against charging the police officers responsible for shooting and killing Taylor.

Elsewhere during the show, Megan returned to the stage with Young Thug to perform a live version of their new collaborative single, ‘Don’t Stop’.

The track’s eye-popping video was released earlier this week, blending a number of fantastical references, including Alice In Wonderland and Edward Scissorhands.

Watch the pair’s live performance below:

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer claimed Tory Lanez’s team have launched a “smear campaign” against the rapper after she accused him of shooting her.

Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after an incident took place in Los Angeles on July 12 that left Megan with gunshot wounds in her foot, requiring surgery.

In August, Megan claimed on Instagram that it was the Canadian rapper who had shot her. In a surprise-release album called ‘DAYSTAR’, which arrived on September 25, Lanez said Megan and her team were “trying to frame me for a shooting”.

Meanwhile, Bryson Tiller has honoured Breonna Taylor with a series of billboard messages in Kentucky.